Express Employment Professionals hosts 24-hour Job-a-thon

Express Employment Job A Thon (KTTC)
Express Employment Job A Thon (KTTC)(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Express Employment Professionals is hosting a 24-hour Job-a-thon since Friday at noon.

This is their 2nd annual hiring event and it is open to everyone all day all night until Saturday at noon.

The event has walk-in interviews, free food, games, and prizes for visitors.

Express Employment Professionals is one of the top staffing companies in the United States and Canada.

The company’s managing partner says the job-a-thon is meant to be fun and helpful for people living in any schedule.

The event is located at 2518 North Broad Avenue in Rochester.

