Enrollment on the rise for Austin Online Academy

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Many students are heading back to the classroom at a physical school, but some students are staying at home, attending school virtually.

Austin Public Schools has an online school called Austin Online Academy, and it’s grown quite a bit over the past few years.

Last year, there were about 40 students. This year there’s around 80. It’s free and available to any 9-12 student in the state.

Post pandemic, school staff found a lot of families enjoyed the components of online learning. Many of the students have other obligations like jobs, working on the farm or taking care of kids of their own.

“They can learn when it works for them. They don’t have to log in like a traditional brick and motor school so they get some flexibility still with the rigor and the content that they need in order to move on to post-secondary. We have honors. We have AP courses. Our courses are NCAA certified, so we’re really aligned to the high school. It’s just the flexibility of the learning that changes,” Austin Online Academy principal Jessica Cabeen said.

How it works is the staff will work with families to build a weekly schedule that works for that student. Then students will log onto their classes and complete their work throughout the week at their pace.

The school follows the same calendar as Austin Public Schools, but some students work ahead and can even get a longer winter break.

Students can even supplement classes through the online school when the majority of their classes are taken through PSEO at Riverland College in Austin.

Online students are still able to participate in sports and other extracurricular and even walk across the stage at graduation.

School staff is looking to add more opportunities for social interactions to bring in that social element students get from traditional in-person school.

“We’re going to try to do quarterly events where our students can get together in-person. Obviously, we can still go to all of the Austin school events, but let’s do a drop in and go to a movie. Let’s do a drop in and hang out at a coffee shop to continue to build that social muscle and interact with the people that we interact with online but do it in-person,” Cabeen said.

To learn more about the school, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.