Drunk driving prevention campaign begins Saturday

The nonprofit mothers against drunk driving, ‘MADD,’ is teaming up with Minnesota law...
The nonprofit mothers against drunk driving, ‘MADD,’ is teaming up with Minnesota law enforcement to help stop impaired driving ahead of the busy week leading to Labor Day.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The nonprofit, mothers against drunk driving (MADD), is teaming up with Minnesota law enforcement to help stop impaired driving ahead of the busy week leading to Labor Day.

In 2021, 130 people in Minnesota lost their lives due to alcohol-related driving crashes, according to the nonprofit.

‘Saturation Saturday’ begins a 10 day effort to saturate communities with facts, tips, extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

MADD is partnering with several agencies around the state to reduce drunk driving including the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The campaign runs everyday through Labor Day.

