A celebration of artists at the Austin Artworks Festival

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin ArtWorks Festival has been celebrating artists for 12 years in downtown Austin.

The free two-day event is held annually each August and features visual, performing, and literary artists, many from the Austin area.

Austin ArtWorks Festival is Saturday August 26th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday August 27th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Austin Artworks Executive Director Laura Helle discussed the event on Midwest Access.

