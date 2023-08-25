Car break-in at Chester Woods Park

On Wednesday, a car was broken into in Chester woods park.
On Wednesday, a car was broken into in Chester woods park.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) –An alert from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office as we head into a beautiful weekend and many people might be enjoying local parks.

On Wednesday, a car was broken into in Chester woods park.

Around 2:30 p.m. Olmsted County Deputies were called to investigate a theft.

A woman went to the park near Eyota to wash and use her boat around 11 a.m.

While she was on the water, someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse and wallet.

Within an hour, she received a notification of unauthorized charges on her credit cards.

Items were bought from stores in Rochester, but the Sheriff’s Office did not specify which stores.

According to Captain Tim Parkin, deputies received a call that her purse and wallet was found abandoned with the cards missing along 50th Avenue Southeast.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to not leave important personal items visible in their vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Rochester man saves another man from drowning at Foster Arend
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Emma Kuball was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way by the Minnesota Dairy community...
Waterville teen named 70th Teen Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Researchers announced a breakthrough in their work this month, figuring out why Minnesota’s...
New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire
Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire

Latest News

The nonprofit mothers against drunk driving, ‘MADD,’ is teaming up with Minnesota law...
Drunk driving prevention campaign begins Saturday
Austin Online Academy
Enrollment on the rise for Austin Online Academy
Many students are heading back to the classroom at a physical school, but some students are...
Enrollment on the rise for Austin Online Academy
Two members of congress are hosting a rural healthcare roundtable to hear from providers about...
Representatives Finstad, Feenstra host rural healthcare roundtable event Friday