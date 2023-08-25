Car break-in at Chester Woods Park

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) –An alert from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office as we head into a beautiful weekend and many people might be enjoying local parks.

On Wednesday, a car was broken into in Chester woods park.

Around 2:30 p.m. Olmsted County Deputies were called to investigate a theft.

A woman went to the park near Eyota to wash and use her boat around 11 a.m.

While she was on the water, someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse and wallet.

Within an hour, she received a notification of unauthorized charges on her credit cards.

Items were bought from stores in Rochester, but the Sheriff’s Office did not specify which stores.

According to Captain Tim Parkin, deputies received a call that her purse and wallet was found abandoned with the cards missing along 50th Avenue Southeast.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to not leave important personal items visible in their vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.