Beautiful weather this weekend

Highs in the 70s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all the hot and humid conditions this past week, we’re looking at really nice conditions moving in for the weekend.

State Fair Forecast
State Fair Forecast(KTTC)

Saturday will be a perfect day if you’re looking to go to the Minnesota State Fair. Highs will be in the middle 70s with winds out of the NE around 5-10 mph. Highs should stay in the middle 70s up in Falcon Heights again on Sunday too.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures here at home over the weekend will be in the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will dominate the forecast over the next 7 days. The only chance of rain we’re looking at will be a chance of stray showers Monday evening. High temperatures next week will be in the middle and upper 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Another upper-level ridge will build over the Midwest late next week. This ridge could lead to above-average temperatures late next week into the weekend. Right now, long-range guidance isn’t showing temperatures as hot as this past week, but highs could warm into the upper 80s by next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Nick

