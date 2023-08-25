Beautiful weather this weekend
Highs in the 70s
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all the hot and humid conditions this past week, we’re looking at really nice conditions moving in for the weekend.
Saturday will be a perfect day if you’re looking to go to the Minnesota State Fair. Highs will be in the middle 70s with winds out of the NE around 5-10 mph. Highs should stay in the middle 70s up in Falcon Heights again on Sunday too.
High temperatures here at home over the weekend will be in the middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will dominate the forecast over the next 7 days. The only chance of rain we’re looking at will be a chance of stray showers Monday evening. High temperatures next week will be in the middle and upper 70s Monday through Wednesday.
Another upper-level ridge will build over the Midwest late next week. This ridge could lead to above-average temperatures late next week into the weekend. Right now, long-range guidance isn’t showing temperatures as hot as this past week, but highs could warm into the upper 80s by next weekend.
Have a great weekend!
Nick
