Southeastern Minnesota construction projects to meet cold deadline

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While it may be blistering hot outside this month, winter in Minnesota is inevitable.

Currently we are in the Midwest’s fifth season, construction, and many are wondering if projects are going to meet its cold deadline.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Dougherty, this summer’s dry weather has worked in favor for construction and most projects in Southeastern Minnesota are expected to wrap up late October.

This includes Highway 52, a bridge replacement in Chatfield and Highway 14 safety improvements.

“We’re hopeful that this summer heat is going to fade into a nice cool fall, but we will be working on construction into the fall,” Dougherty said. “Fingers crossed but everything is on track and MnDOT does require the contractor to bring the roads back to winter driving ability.”

MnDOT will be preparing for some future projects this fall on Highway 90 in Austin.

