Southeastern Minnesota construction projects to meet cold deadline

Road Construction Ahead
Road Construction Ahead(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While it may be blistering hot outside this month, winter in Minnesota is inevitable.

Currently we are in the Midwest’s fifth season, construction, and many are wondering if projects are going to meet its cold deadline.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Dougherty, this summer’s dry weather has worked in favor for construction and most projects in Southeastern Minnesota are expected to wrap up late October.

This includes Highway 52, a bridge replacement in Chatfield and Highway 14 safety improvements.

“We’re hopeful that this summer heat is going to fade into a nice cool fall, but we will be working on construction into the fall,” Dougherty said. “Fingers crossed but everything is on track and MnDOT does require the contractor to bring the roads back to winter driving ability.”

MnDOT will be preparing for some future projects this fall on Highway 90 in Austin.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester lottery ticket wins $100K
Phillip Eugene Turner
Phillip Turner found guilty on all charges, victim’s family reacts
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
minimum wage graphic
Minnesota minimum-wage rates to be adjusted for inflation

Latest News

Testing the Trades
Critical Careers: Testing the Trades
Goodhue, MN Police Department
City of Goodhue to outsource law enforcement
Critical Careers: Testing the Trades
Greek Festival returns to Rochester