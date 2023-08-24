Rochester man saves another man from drowning at Foster Arend

Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Man performed CPR until paramedics arrived
By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man had his life saved at Foster Arend Park Thursday, thanks to the help of a bystander who knew CPR.

Just after 2 p.m., Rochester man Ken Hartmark says he was enjoying his afternoon at Foster Arend Beach when he noticed people in the water pointing something out. He then realized someone was drowning, and that’s when he sprung into action.

Hartmark says he dove three times to bring the man to the surface. He issued CPR to the man until paramedics arrived.

”I was able to give him CPR as I was in the water bringing him back,” Hartmark said. “I’m just thankful that I was there and able to save him.”

Rochester Police Department confirmed the event, saying:

Due to the quick actions of a nearby citizen, a male subject was recovered from the lake. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the male, who regained consciousness and credited the citizen for their quick actions which ultimately saved his life.

Rochester Police Department

“I’m just thankful to save him and to see someone come back and come back alive,” Hartmark said. “This guy’s a son, he’s a brother, he’s a father, and for us to be able to do that, we need to look out for each other.”

The man who was rescued was transported to Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s for follow-up treatment.

