Red Wing firefighter falls through floor while responding to house fire

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call reporting a structure fire in the 1000 Block of Putnam Ave in Red Wing at 12:14 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Fire Department, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within 3 minutes and 37 seconds of receiving the call.

Firefighters found fire through the roof upon arrival and made entry into the residence to start extinguishing the fire.

One firefighter fell through the floor and was able to remove himself with the assistance of the other firefighters. He was not injured and remained on scene.

Eventually, all firefighters exited the building and started a defensive operation.

The house sustained major fire damage throughout and was left uninhabitable. There was no one home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters encountered significant difficulties extinguishing the fire due to the extremely high heat and humidity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Public Works, and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers Ellsworth Fire, Goodhue Fire, Miesville Fire, Zumbrota Fire, and Hastings Ambulance, Zumbrota Ambulance and Zumbrota Fire all assisted on scene.

