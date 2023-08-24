Minnesota State Fair begins Thursday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota State Fair is here.

From every fair food on a stick to grandstand performances and to shopping and animal shows, two million people attend this event every year.

There are a lot of options for you to get there for free with park and rides near the fairgrounds.

Regular tickets are $18 for adults, $16 For seniors and $16 for kids ages 5-12.

Children four and under are free.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday.

It’s open until 11 p.m. every night, except for Labor Day, when it closes at 9 p.m.

Our Darian Leddy is at the fairgrounds Thursday morning and is bringing us live reports with everything you need to know.

Click here for more information about the fair.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.