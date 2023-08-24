Minnesota State Fair begins Thursday

By Kendall Schears
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota State Fair is here.

From every fair food on a stick to grandstand performances and to shopping and animal shows, two million people attend this event every year.

There are a lot of options for you to get there for free with park and rides near the fairgrounds.

Regular tickets are $18 for adults, $16 For seniors and $16 for kids ages 5-12.

Children four and under are free.

Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday.

It’s open until 11 p.m. every night, except for Labor Day, when it closes at 9 p.m.

Our Darian Leddy is at the fairgrounds Thursday morning and is bringing us live reports with everything you need to know.

Click here for more information about the fair.

