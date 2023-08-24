Midwest Access LIVE at the Minnesota State Fair

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fair kicked off Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler went up to Falcon Heights Thursday to join in on all of the first day fun.

Regular tickets are $18 for adults, $16 For seniors and $16 for kids ages 5-12. Children four and under are free.

It’s open until 11 p.m. every night, except for Labor Day, when it closes at 9 p.m.

Learn more here.

