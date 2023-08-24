First Alert Day: Intense heat and humidity today; The weekend will be much cooler

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have yet another hot and humid day ahead of us today, but the good news is a cold front moving through the area will bring some relief from our steamy conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will range from 95 to 105 this afternoon. Those readings will be several degrees cooler than the one-hundred-degree high temperatures we experienced on Wednesday. Rochester and points to the northeast will be in a Heat Advisory until 7 PM while the remainder of the local area will deal with a continuation of the Excessive Heat Warning that has been in place since the beginning of the week. A slight northwest breeze will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour to stir the air and draw in the slightly milder air.

We'll experience plenty of hot sunshine today with high temps in the upper 80s and a northwest breeze. (KTTC)

Heat index values will be in the upper 90s and low 100s today across the area. (KTTC)

Heat index values will be dangerously hot at times today. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will ease back to the upper 60s after hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s for the past couple of nights. Cloud cover will slowly thicken later in the night as another cold front approaches from the northwest.

A few showers and thunderstorms will rumble into the area first thing Friday morning along a cold front. Expect shower chances to linger until the late morning in part of the area. Clouds will otherwise slowly thin out, with warm afternoon sunshine helping temperatures reach the mid-80s. Heat index values tomorrow will be around 90, which is a bit toasty, but much better than the past few days.

High temps will be in the 80s on Friday. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and amazingly comfortable as high pressure from Canada moves into the region. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a slight northeast breeze.

There will be chances of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday morning and again next Monday. We'll have highs in the 70s this weekend and most of next week as well. (KTTC)

The upcoming week looks to be bright and seasonably mild as well. Expect a few isolated morning showers on Monday with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible early next Friday. In between, we’ll enjoy high temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s.

High temps will be in the mild 70s this weekend with plenty of mild weather likely in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, August 24, 2023. It’s at first alert day as we are once again dealing with intense heat and humidity. Expected temperatures in the 80s and 90s today. After some morning thunderstorms Friday, we’ll have highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will be bright and mild. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

