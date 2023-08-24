First Alert Day: Hot and humid today; Seasonably mild this weekend
Heat index values ranging from 95 to 108 this afternoon
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have yet another hot and humid day ahead of us today, but the good news is a cold front moving through the area will bring some relief from our steamy conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will range from 95 to 105 this afternoon. Those readings will be several degrees cooler than the one-hundred-degree high temperatures we experienced on Wednesday. Rochester and points to the northeast will be in a Heat Advisory until 7 PM while the remainder of the local area will deal with a continuation of the Excessive Heat Warning that has been in place since the beginning of the week. A slight northwest breeze will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour to stir the air and draw in the slightly milder air.
Temperatures tonight will fall back to the upper 60s after hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s for the past couple of nights. Cloud cover will slowly thicken later in the night as another cold front approaches from the northwest.
A few showers and thunderstorms will rumble into the area first thing Friday morning along a cold front. Expect shower chances to linger until the late morning in part of the area. Clouds will slowly thin out with warm afternoon sunshine helping temperatures reach the mid-80s. A stray shower will perhaps redevelop in the afternoon. Heat index values tomorrow will be around 90, which is a bit toasty, but much more comfortable than the past few days.
The weekend will be bright and amazingly comfortable as high pressure from Canada moves into the region. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a slight northeast breeze.
The upcoming week looks to be bright and seasonably mild as well. Expect a few isolated morning showers on Monday with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible early next Friday. In between, we’ll enjoy comfortable high temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to the low 80s.
