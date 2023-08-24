Critical Careers: Testing the Trades

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The trades are a vital part of our nation’s economy. They offer important services like construction, manufacturing, and electrical work that help to drive our economic growth.

It’s especially important for young people to learn about the hundreds of opportunities in the trade field. That’s what one local company is doing. Gauthier Industries Inc. in Rochester is building bridges with local high schools by allowing some qualified students to “test drive a trade.”

Dalen Ellerbusch is a senior at Byron High School with an interest in Engineering. He’s got a summer job at Gauthier Industries in Rochester, working with programming engineer, Jennifer Fleming. Ellerbusch says, “People are interested in hiring especially now. You can have a little experience, and they’ll work along with you.”

Jennifer Fleming says, “To have programs in high school and colleges nearby to connect with...It gives students experience that they might not get fresh out of college.”

Mike Jensen is president and CEO of Gauthier Industries Inc. “The high school kids are very important to us,” he says. “To be able to expose them to manufacturing early and give them an opportunity. It might be an internship, or part or full-time. With an opportunity down the road to grow with the company and make a career out of this.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.