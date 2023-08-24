Cooler weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of record-breaking days with the heat, cooler and more seasonal temperatures return for the upcoming weekend. Before the cool weather settles in, we’ll see the threat of stray thunderstorms early Friday morning.

Rainfall timing (KTTC)

A weak boundary will move across SE MN and NE IA and a couple of stray storms could form along this boundary in the morning on Friday. Models don’t have the best handle on the placement of the stray storms on Friday morning. Right now, current guidance places the best chance of storms south of I-90.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Highs this weekend will be in the middle and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop back into the 50s over the next 7 days. Highs all next week will stay in the middle and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. I’m keeping an eye on another rain chance for late Monday evening but other than that, we’ll stay mainly dry next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.