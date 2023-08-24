Community school reaching out to Rochester for donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –With the school year set to begin, many students find themselves in need of support outside the classroom.

The Rochester Alternative learning center is currently accepting donations to help provide aid to their students.

They are currently accepting donations in the form of clothes, shoes, hygiene products, and non-perishable food items among others. The school is doing this to further their support for their students.

“We have a shower here on site and laundry facilities to. Some of our students are living out of their cars or their hopping from couch to couch, and school might be the only place they have to access those resources. Which is why we keep laundry detergent here to, and shampoo and conditioner and body wash.”

These efforts made by the school are part of their ongoing mission to provide a welcoming environment for the students. In order to help them pursue their educational pursuits as the school seeks to help them through uncertain times.

“This is a community school and what that means, that we’re invested in our students and where they are in their educational journey, and its about helping them to move forward in that journey or its just to help them through one day at a time.”

If you’re interested in learning more and donating to their cause you can do so by visiting Rochester ALC: Rochester ALC RE-Stock the Shelves (signupgenius.com)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.