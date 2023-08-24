City of Goodhue to outsource law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As of 4 pm. Wednesday the city of Goodhue no longer had a police department. Two weeks ago, the entirety of Goodhue’s police department turned their badges in, with many left wondering what’s next.

Decision making came to a head at Wednesday’s meeting. Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck announced the city will outsource law enforcement from Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

“Moving forward, I met with police chief smith and joe, and I went through inventory we went through all those things, making this transition as smooth as we can. So that was a good job done. We thank Josh for his service here to the Goodhue community and we wished him well at his new position in Lake City,” Buck said.

According to sheriff Marty Kelly, this is the county’s fifth contracted city, and the department is already stretched thin.

“We are obligated to those others contractually and we will be obligated to Goodhue as well but only for six hours. We are obligated to 16 hours in pine island, eight 8 hours in Wanamingo,” Kelly explained.

For the remainder of 2023, the sheriff’s office will patrol Goodhue for a price tag of 43 thousand dollars, but this doesn’t cover all of the costs it takes to monitor the city.

“We have a year to really dig into that and see what the county commissioners, how much they want to support the communities and I think we want to and should,” Kelly said.

Kelly said he wants to assure the residents of Goodhue the changes will be minimal.

“We are very geographically located very nicely because we always roll through town. The only difference I can tell you is going to be the color of the uniform and the color of the squad car. You will have the same level of service. We hold our deputies to a high standard, and I expect that the citizens will too,” Kelly stated.

Buck declined any interviews or questions after Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

