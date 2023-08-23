WATCH: Wellness Wednesday talking about hypertension during pregnancy

By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Wednesday’s episode includes:

  • Wellness Wednesday takes a look at a new Mayo Clinic study surrounding hypertension in pregnancies and how it impacts the child later in life

Click the Livestream video above to watch live.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester lottery ticket wins $100K
Phillip Eugene Turner
Phillip Turner found guilty on all charges, victim’s family reacts
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event

Latest News

Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas
Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Greek Festival returns to Rochester