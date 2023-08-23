Veterinarians warn of heat exhaustion amid high temperatures.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the dog days of summer and that means temperatures are coming to a peak. Inching closer to the triple digits this week, it’s important to take care of yourself, but veterinarians are warning to not forget about your pets.

Associate veterinarian at Cascade Animal Medical Center, Amy Geske, explained even in short periods in high temperatures can be dangerous.

“They don’t sweat like humans. They get it all out through mainly panting, their sweat glands are pretty minimal so when it’s really hot and humid, they have a lot harder time dealing with the heat than we would as humans,” Geske said.

Veterinarians begin to worry when the heat hits 80 degrees or higher. Associate veterinarian at Broadway Veterinary Hospital, Taylor Wallace, says there are many symptoms and signs owners should be aware of.

“First signs of heat exhaustion which is the first stage of out of body temperatures reaching a point that’s not great would-be excessive panting, drooling. When it starts to get more severe, they become disoriented so they might not come when called, some muscle tremors, spasms and worst case can lead to seizures,” Wallace explained.

The high temperatures could be even too hot to walk your pet. Wallace says a good way to test if it’s too hot is to put your hand on the payment. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

“When you are taking them out in the middle of the day for breaks, make sure they are short and supervised,” Wallace said. “If you’re going to exercise your pet, I recommend doing it in the early morning or evening when its cooler.”

If your dog does present signs of heat exhaustion, the first step is cooling them down.

“If we’re concerned about heat stroke, the best thing you can do is put cool water on them. We don’t want ice cold water, but cool water, so a hose is good to just start getting their body temperature down,” Geske said.

Some ways to do this are wiping down the paw pads or putting them in front of a fan.

“If you have the ability to take their temperature at home, do it,” Wallace said. “We start to worry about heat stroke at around 104 degrees so if they are at that level, we want to bring them down slowly.”

Veterinarians warn short nose breeds or overweight pets are at the highest risk during extreme temperatures.

