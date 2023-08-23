Rochester Jersey Mike’s to open second location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s is opening a new location in Rochester, and it’s bringing with it a charity promotion.

The new location is partnering with the Rochester Boys and Girls Club in a fundraising effort: any customer who receives a fundraising coupon before the opening of the store will be able to make a $3 contribution, which they can exchange for a regular sub.

“So, we do a five-day grand opening from Wednesday today through Sunday and we partner with the charity hand out free sub cards in the community, three four five thousand cards. We hand them out to their group wego to locals businesses and residences pass them out. They come in and get a free sub, and they leave a three dollar donation at the end of the five days we give the money back to the charity.

Partnering with local charities has been an ongoing tradition for the franchise ever since its founding.

“It started a long time ago; the first sub shop was in 1956. A guy named mike started doing charity offerings to local groups. Kind of a win win to the customer but also gives back and over the years its developed that we partner with a charity organization when we open every store."

The fundraiser is running until Sunday, August 27.

