Pet of the Week: Trevor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we met Trevor, a six-year-old black lab mix.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Trevor:

Today’s featured pet will be a six-year-old black lab mix named Trevor. He came to Paws and Claws on July 25th from a local impound facility when no one came to claim him. He’s been neutered and given his immunizations. This sweet guy is a beautiful lab with an ebony coat, sad but friendly brown eyes and a frequent doggy smile, having overcome the trauma of being homeless and needing a shelter environment. He is sweet and loyal to his caregivers and eager to get a good home where he can live in peace and affection with his very own people. He needs a better future now!!

