Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas

Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas
Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) issued a peak energy alert for this afternoon beginning around 2 p.m.

Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able.

Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2-6:30 p.m.

All three cooperatives are working closely with Dairyland Power Cooperative, their wholesale power provider, to monitor grid reliability.

The regional transmission operator also declared an alert for Thursday, August 24, signaling that grid reliability may be at risk.

The amount of electricity available on the grid is critically low and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity, according to Heartland Power Cooperative.

The regional transmission operator says for the first time in over a decade, all major cities across its footprint will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day (August 24), intensifying peak load numbers.

Members can help by conserving electricity during this peak alert period by setting cooling systems to at least 78 degrees or higher if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester lottery ticket wins $100K
Phillip Eugene Turner
Phillip Turner found guilty on all charges, victim’s family reacts
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Wellness Wednesday talking about hypertension during pregnancy
Greek Festival returns to Rochester