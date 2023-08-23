Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) issued a peak energy alert for this afternoon beginning around 2 p.m.

Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce usage as they are able.

Members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2-6:30 p.m.

All three cooperatives are working closely with Dairyland Power Cooperative, their wholesale power provider, to monitor grid reliability.

The regional transmission operator also declared an alert for Thursday, August 24, signaling that grid reliability may be at risk.

The amount of electricity available on the grid is critically low and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity, according to Heartland Power Cooperative.

The regional transmission operator says for the first time in over a decade, all major cities across its footprint will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day (August 24), intensifying peak load numbers.

Members can help by conserving electricity during this peak alert period by setting cooling systems to at least 78 degrees or higher if no one is home; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refraining from turning on televisions or gaming systems.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.