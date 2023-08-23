LIST: Cooling centers available in Mower County

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – With extreme heat taking over the area, Mower County is offering some places to cool down.

The following areas are available for temporary cooling areas:  

  • City of Austin Senior Center: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Senior Citizens Only
  • Austin Library: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • City of Brownsdale Community -City Hall:  Wednesday- 7:30 a.m. -3 p.m., Thursday- 8am-3pm., Friday- 8am-11am.
  • Brownsdale Public Library: Wednesday- 12:30 – 5:30 p.m., Thursday-  8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday-  12:30 – 5:30 p.m.
  • City of Grand Meadow Public Library: Wednesday 9 a.m. -5:30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • City of LeRoy Public library: Wednesday 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • City of Lyle City Hall: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • City of Rose Creek City Hall: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have additional cooling needs, please call the Mower County Needs line at 507-396-8227.

