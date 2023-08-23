The Landing providing a cool space to those struggling with the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Homelessness has been a growing problem across the country and Rochester is no exception. This week’s heat wave makes it all the more challenging for Rochester’s homeless population.

The Landing says even during the intense heat, it will provide people in need with a space where they can enjoy a nice meal and cool down.

The Landing is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., where people can have three meals throughout the day, and have a place to shower, do laundry, and even receive a change of clothes.

The organization has seen a rise in guests throughout the summer as a result of the recent hot weather.

“So, we’re seeing about 40 individuals a day and now were seeing over 120 individuals a day. We’ve seen this increase for a lot of reasons and one of them is because of the heat.”

Locals can also visit the Salvation army center in Rochester from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here they can receive lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and can use the space as a way to escape the heat.

As the number of guests increase for The Landing, the shelter says it’s looking to build a connection with those that need its services the most.

“Organizations and institutions have let them down and so one of the most important things we do at the landing is build a relationship of trust and respect with our guests.”

The Landing is located at 426 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904, you can learn more by visiting The Landing MN.

The Salvation Army Center is located at 115 1st Ave NE, Rochester, Mn 55906, you can learn more by visiting Programs and Services - Rochester Salvation Army.

