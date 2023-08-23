KTTC dashboard cookies experiment

Dashboard cookies
Dashboard cookies(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures in Rochester will near 100 degrees Wednesday. It can get even hotter inside of a car, so we decided to do a little experiment: bake dashboard cookies.

The cookies were put inside the car around 11 a.m. and take about 4-5 hours to bake.

Updates were posted on KTTC’s social media throughout the day and the final results were shown on Midwest Access.

