How construction workers are keeping cool in the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local construction workers have been trying to stay cool in the high temperatures that have swept the Upper Midwest this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, construction workers are a group at higher risk for heat illness because of how much their work requires them to be outdoors.

While events around the area are being delayed and canceled due to extreme heat, staff at Benike Construction said they can’t afford to lose any workdays.

For the new McDonald’s being built in northeast Rochester, Benike is on a four-month timeline. It’s set to open at the end of September. To keep the workers safe, Benike is making sure there is plenty to drink, starting work earlier in the morning and taking more breaks.

“There’s a cooler full of ice water, Gatorades,” Benike site safety coordinator Ian Swanton said. “We try to start at 6 a.m. before the heat comes in. That way, you get a couple hour reprieve from the really hot stuff that’s just around the corner, that the 2, 3 p.m.”

Swanton said he goes around to each job site and makes sure everyone is okay. He also mentioned there are trailers with air conditioning to provide some relief.

Despite the heat, workers said spirits are high.

“I mean it’s hot, but still got to keep moving forward,” Benike onsite superintendent Mitch Albrecht said.

Albrecht said he prefers working in the cold over working in the heat.

“It’s easier to warm up than to cool down,” he said.

Swanton said no matter what the weather is like outside, the job does not stop.

“Our work never stops,” he said. “We’re pouring concrete in the winter, we’re laying bricks in the winter, it’s full steam ahead.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.