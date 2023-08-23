Greek Festival returns to Rochester

Published: Aug. 23, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Greek Festival event has been a mainstay every last weekend in August since 1963.

The festival begins Friday August 25 and runs through Sunday August 27.

It is located at 703 West Center Street in Rochester.

Greek food is the main attraction of course, but there will also be Greek beer, music and a drive-thru menu for guests arriving by car.

Smaro Spandonidis, the chairperson for the Greek Festival, was our guest on Midwest Access to discuss the event.

If you would like to know more about the Rochester Greek Festival including their menu, check out their website here.

