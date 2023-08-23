First Alert Days Today and Thursday: Heat index values in triple digits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Extremely warm and steamy air is lingering in the region today as we deal with another round of dangerously hot heat index values in the area. Expect a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures climbing to the upper 90s and low 100s. A southwest breeze is thankfully stirring the air a bit while it also pulls in some slightly drier air from the Plains. Dew point temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s later in the day instead of the low 80s we experienced on Tuesday. However, temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer in most cases so heat index values will be very similar to those we dealt with on Tuesday. It’s going to feel like it’s 105 to 118 this afternoon, and because of the dangerously hot weather, today is another First Alert Day.

Temperatures will slowly fall into the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s later tonight with a light southwest breeze.

As a cold front makes its way across the area on Thursday, slightly cooler and less humid air will settle in, especially for southern Minnesota. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s in southern Minnesota while much of North Iowa deals with mid and upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Thursday will be a First Alert Day as southern Minnesota will be in a Heat Advisory and North Iowa swelters in an Excessive Heat Warning.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms early Friday morning with plenty of warm sunshine in store for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a slight northwest breeze.

The weekend will be bright and incredibly mild. It’s going to be a much more comfortable weather picture across the area as abundant sunshine can be expected with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

High temperatures next week will be in the low and mid-80s with mostly sunny skies throughout the week. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Saturday of Labor Day weekend with sunshine throughout the rest of the weekend and high temperatures will be in the 80s.

