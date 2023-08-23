First Alert Day: The heat and humidity continues through Thursday

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve seen some records fall across SE MN and NE IA with the recent heat. Some locations broke record-high temperatures on Tuesday.

Record highs
Record highs(KTTC)

High temperatures on Tuesday reached the middle and upper 90s. Mason City, Austin, and Winona all set or tied daily record-high temperatures for August 22nd. Rochester fell short by 3°.

Record Warm Low
Record Warm Low(KTTC)

The record warm low was set at RST with a temperature of 77° Wednesday morning.

Heat index Thursday
Heat index Thursday(KTTC)

Heat index values Thursday will be in the middle 90s and lower 100s through most of the region. Heat index values will be the highest south of I-90 on Thursday.

Alerts for Thursday
Alerts for Thursday(KTTC)

Excessive Heat Warnings continue for areas along and south of I-90 until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Heat advisories will be in effect for areas in light orange until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

