First Alert Day: The heat and humidity continues through Thursday
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve seen some records fall across SE MN and NE IA with the recent heat. Some locations broke record-high temperatures on Tuesday.
High temperatures on Tuesday reached the middle and upper 90s. Mason City, Austin, and Winona all set or tied daily record-high temperatures for August 22nd. Rochester fell short by 3°.
The record warm low was set at RST with a temperature of 77° Wednesday morning.
Heat index values Thursday will be in the middle 90s and lower 100s through most of the region. Heat index values will be the highest south of I-90 on Thursday.
Excessive Heat Warnings continue for areas along and south of I-90 until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Heat advisories will be in effect for areas in light orange until 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Nick
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.