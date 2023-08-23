Family searching for missing pet water buffalo Moochi

Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.
Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.(Laura Jean)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A family in Colorado is asking for help in finding their lost pet: a water buffalo.

Laura Jean spoke with KKTV, saying her water buffalo, named Moochi, went missing on Aug. 8 from their property in Elbert County.

The family created a missing poster for the animal.

“Moochi has a super heart and loves people,” the poster reads. “She is a rare buff-colored water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curl backward. She also has a white long hair star on her forehead.”

The family said Moochi may also have a tag on her left ear with the number “5227.”

The water buffalo’s owner said Moochi acts like a dog and would greet a stranger in a happy manner and may even follow them.

The owner also said Moochi may cover her face in mud and look like a “mud monster” at times.

Anyone who may have information on Moochi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester lottery ticket wins $100K
Phillip Eugene Turner
Phillip Turner found guilty on all charges, victim’s family reacts
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
Byron High School’s gym set to be the Scheels Gymnasium

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Dashboard cookies
KTTC dashboard cookies experiment
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, standoff; person later pronounced dead
Kamie and Megan try dashboard cookies