Dodge County to discuss potential cannabis ordinance on smoking in public

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – When it comes to tobacco products and e-cigarette products, Dodge County does not have an ordinance for smoking in public. In a meeting Tuesday, County Commissioners said that may be different for cannabis and cannabinoid products.

Commissioners reiterated feedback they heard from residents, which stated they would prefer that cannabis products not be smoked in public areas where underage youths, especially children, are present.

“What is that going to look like when you have individuals who are going to be smoking cannabis products in front of children,” said Dodge County Public Health Director Amy Evans.

Nothing was finalized Tuesday, though commissioners agreed they would like to look into an ordinance that would prohibit the smoking of cannabis and cannabinoid products in public areas like parks.

“Not being able to smoke cannabis in open public spaces will help alleviate any concerns or problems that might arise,” said County Commissioner Rodney Peterson.

