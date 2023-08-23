Cool-off with coffee flights from Roasted Bliss

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Owners Stephanie Donovan and Ali Johnson opened Roasted Bliss back in 2019.

Today they are known for their gourmet coffees, smoothies, and specialty pastries that you can order in advance.

The business is located at 1310 5th Place NW, Rochester. Stephanie and Ali came on Midwest Access to show us how they make their iced coffee flights.

If you would like more information about Roasted Bliss, you can contact them here.

