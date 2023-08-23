Byron High School’s gym set to be the Scheels Gymnasium

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Byron High School’s gym is set to take on a new, sponsored name.

Byron Superintendent Mike Neubeck confirmed to KTTC Tuesday night that the Byron High School gym will be the Scheels Gymnasium.

He stated the school board approved the contract, but the change will not be official until both parties finalize a contract.

