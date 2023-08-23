Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say

A baby dolphin is believed to be dead after a man picked it up for an Instagram photo. (SOURCE: WJXT)
By Anne Maxwell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (WJXT) – A baby dolphin is believed to be dead after a man in Florida picked it up for an Instagram photo.

The photo showing the dolphin being held above water is drawing the attention of law enforcement.

Two marine biologists said it is hard to determine if the dolphin was alive when the photo was taken just by looking at the image. However, if the dolphin was dead, they said it wouldn’t have been for long.

Dr. Quincy Gibson, with the University of North Florida’s Dolphin Research Program, is usually looped in by Florida wildlife investigators when a dead dolphin is discovered. Gibson said she was notified of this dolphin’s death Wednesday when what appears to be a 1-year-old male calf was reported dead by a biologist in Nassau County in the same area the photo was posted.

In a new photo taken by investigators, the dolphin is seen bloated and bleeding around its mouth, which Gibson said is part of the decomposition process.

Gibson said the dolphins in the photos appear to be the same one due to the similarity between the dorsal fins. She said each dolphin’s dorsal fin is unique.

Amidst social media backlash, the person seen holding the dolphin in the photo has posted multiple times that it was an accident and that it may have been dead already as a bycatch that made its way to shore.

“I think it’s highly likely that it died after but there is a very small chance that it was deceased recently when they picked it up in the water, but based on the reports that I’ve heard, and the photo, and the way that the people are behaving in the photo, it makes it seem like they did catch it and it was potentially alive at that point,” Gibson said.

Experts said removing dolphins from the buoyancy of the water can result in them being crushed by the weight of their own bodies.

Anthony Walker, an experienced fisherman, said he thought people knew not to mess with dolphins.

“When you break the law, you’ve got consequences,” he said. “That’s what the law’s made for.”

It is against the Federal Marina Mammal Protection Act to interfere with dolphins, even if they’re dead.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester lottery ticket wins $100K
Phillip Eugene Turner
Phillip Turner found guilty on all charges, victim’s family reacts
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award
Byron High School’s gym set to be the Scheels Gymnasium

Latest News

Meet Trevor our Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Trevor
A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.
Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire
FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say; Wagner chief who rebelled was on passenger list
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war