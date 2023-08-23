Another Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – West Circle Drive Hyvee’s Pharmacy Manager Audra Rinard was the second Rochester recipient of Hyvee’s Legendary Customer Service Award.

Rinard has been working at Hyvee since 1999. She says she was overwhelmed seeing all her family members and co-workers surprise her on Wednesday afternoon.

Rinard was given a gold name badge, a ring, a trip of her choice, and a luncheon for her and the other 13 recipients of the award.

The two Rochester award-recipients will also be featured in Hyvee’s branding and advertisements.

