10 sentenced to prison in Rochester drug trafficking ring

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ten members of a Rochester-based methamphetamine trafficking ring have been sentenced to prison.

According to court documents, from September 2021 through February 2022, Jerry Milliken, 41, led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester and operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere.

Milliken and his nine co-conspirators organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area. They also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.

Between the fall of 2021 and the winter of 2022, law enforcement seized approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the conspiracy during various enforcement operations.

All 10 defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The sentences are as follows:

Jerry Milliken was sentenced to 235 months in prison.

Scott Dobbelaere, 42, was sentenced to 150 months in prison.

Aaron Dombovy, 30, was sentenced to 180 months in prison.

Marshall Galbreath, 44, was sentenced to 180 months in prison.

Edward Kearns, 50, was sentenced to 88 months in prison.

Mercedes Milliken, 28, was sentenced to 43 months in prison.

Lisa Musolf, 61, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

James Nelson, 45, was sentenced to 144 months in prison.

Lisa Phillips, 42, was sentenced to 80 months in prison.

Samuel Schafer, 35, was sentenced to 120 months in prison.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

