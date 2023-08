DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Tuesday’s episode includes:

Rounding out Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s Fair-Side Chats are GOP Presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy

Click the Livestream video above to watch live.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.