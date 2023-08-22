UMD Defenseman, NHL prospect announces relapse during cancer treatment

In 2020 defenseman Will Francis was diagnosed with leukemia.
UMD Defenseman Will Francis has announced cancer has returned.
UMD Defenseman Will Francis has announced cancer has returned.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After receiving the University of Minnesota Duluth’s “Maroon and Gold” award last season for his return to the ice Bulldog’s defenseman Will Francis has announced an indication that his cancer has returned.

In March 2020, Francis was diagnosed with leukemia but was able to make a return to the ice for the 2022-23 season.

After being declared cancer free in June 2022, Francis went in for a routine, post-recovery check-up earlier this month and took a blood test that revealed a relapse.

On Monday, UMD Men’s Hockey released a statement by Francis on UMD athletics’ social media announcing that his battle with cancer will continue, forcing him to miss the beginning of the 2023-24 season but has hopes to return next year.

“I anticipate being back on the UMD campus, in class, and on the ice at Amsoil by January, I WILL BE BACK!” wrote Francis.

Francis played in 28 games last season, scoring his first collegiate point off of an assist versus St. Cloud State University. Francis has a total of 18 blocked shots through his 33 games played.

In the 2019 NHL entry draft Francis was selected by the Anaheim Ducks as the 163rd pick, giving him the opportunity to attend developmental camps while playing for the UMD Bulldogs.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash