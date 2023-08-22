Tubers undeterred by shallow waters on the Root River

By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lanesboro, Minn. (KTTC) –With the summer weather, residents are looking to beat the heat, but the lack of rain as made that somewhat difficult.

Root River Outfitters a well-established tubing rental spot in Lanesboro MN, has seen just how the extreme weather can affect a business. As the lack of rain has made it difficult to get tubers out on the water.

“Going off of last year it felt like we weren’t able to run cause there was so much rain and high water, and to Then go to this extreme, now we’re hoping that maybe next year it’ll be a good medium hopefully.”

Root River Outfitters Co-Owner Caleb Rissman

This weather has led to the most prevalent issue for the river. As the lack of rain has result in the water level being much lower than anticipated.

“It’s a little low like that, so the average depth is two to three and a half feet right now its at 1.85. Scrapable line is about 1.5 so it’s a closer to average than scrapable.”

Root River Outfitters Co-Owner Caleb Rissman

In spite of the issues brought on by the weather, this hasn’t result in a decrease in attendance or participation for the company. As they continue to see a steady stream of tubers come down to the river each summer.

This includes several high school sports team, who have been using tubing as a way to build connections among its members.

“Just watching our two teams get together and forming little tube chains. Sometimes kids are quiet at first when their meeting new people. But before not to long their laughing connecting.”

St Charles high school assistant cross country coach Ken Henry

For anyone looking to get on the water before summer turns to fall, there is still time as the season is expected to last until Labor Day weekend.

