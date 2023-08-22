RPS announces changes to grading procedures for middle and high school students

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools sent a notice to parents Monday night, making them aware of changes to its grading procedures.

It stated:

“Individual teachers have the flexibility to determine the percentage that each of the following components counts toward the final grade in each course they teach within the following parameters:

-Summative Assessments

-Formative Assessments

-Homework

-Class Participation”

The notice indicated these changes were based on recommendations from a working group that met during fall 2022 and a districtwide survey of teachers and administrators in 2023.

These changes apply to middle and high school students.

RPS has previously followed a “Grading for Learning Model,” where things like homework and quizzes were not part of the overall grade, while final tests counted toward it.

