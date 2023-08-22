Rochester reading and math tutors still needed for the school year

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At the beginning of August, Rochester area schools and preschools needed 16 reading, 8 math, and 2 early learning tutors to support its students.

Now, it’s down to just 10 reading and math tutors.

This need is because fewer than a third of Minnesota students achieve grade level-proficiency in literacy and math.

Prior teaching experience is not required. All tutors receive comprehensive training and ongoing coaching.

Program Manager Krista Dudgeon for Reading, Math, and Early Learning Corps. joined us on Midwest Access Tuesday to share more.

If you would like more information, you can visit their website here.

