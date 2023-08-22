Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window

Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who kicked in a grocery store window on Monday.

According to RPD, surveillance video shows a man outside of Gargaar Grocery located at 605 6th Ave. NW at 3:08 a.m. walk up to a window on the east side of the store and kick it in with his left foot.

The man was then seen walking away northbound on 6th Ave. NW.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, call 507-328-6800.

