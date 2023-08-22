Rochester lottery ticket wins $100K

(KOSA)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Powerball with Power Play ticket bought in Rochester for the Aug. 21 drawing matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on Aug. 21 are 3-4-12-22-28 and the Powerball is 16.

Minnesota Lottery says the match 4+ Powerball prize is normally $50,000, but the player added Power Play to their ticket for an extra $1, so their prize was multiplied by two to win $100,000.

Kwik Trip #357, located at 1221 Marion Road SE in Rochester, sold the winning ticket.

The prize must be claimed at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

