Rochester Hyvee employee receives Legendary Customer Service Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Crossroads Hyvee’s Market Manager John Wendel was the recipient of Hyvee’s Legendary Customer Service Award Tuesday morning.

Wendel has been working at Hyvee for more than 30 years. The store along with his wife, son, and parents hosted a surprise award ceremony for Wendel.

The Legendary Customer Service Award is the highest honor to a Hyvee employee that recognizes their exemplary service.

Wendel is one of 14 employees awarded for 2023. There are only 165 employees awarded so far since its creation in 2006.

“It’s a little overwhelming honestly. I see people that travel from as far as Newton and just everyone I have worked with over the years. It’s pretty special that they all showed up for this great moment. Very humbling.”

Wendel was given a gold name badge, a ring, a trip of his choice, and a luncheon for him and the other 13 recipients of the award.

