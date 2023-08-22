Rochester city council approves funds to combat opioid crisis

Olmsted County’s community response team offers training, overdose outreach, pathways to...
Olmsted County’s community response team offers training, overdose outreach, pathways to treatment, awareness and community partners.(WNDU)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Funds to improve the opioid crisis in Olmsted County are on the way.

Monday evening, Rochester city council voted to authorize $640,000 in collaboration with Olmsted County’s community outreach overdose response team. This funding would add another peer recovery specialist to the program.

Olmsted County’s community response team offers training, overdose outreach, pathways to treatment, awareness and community partners.

KTTC dug deeper into the toll fentanyl and opioid use is taking on the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is trying to draw more attention to fentanyl use. Monday was declared as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin. In 2022, the DEA seized more than 50 million pills containing fentanyl and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. This is enough to kill 387 million people.

According to the CDC, more than 110,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and poisoning in 2022. About 70 percent of those involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Hit and Run
Man airlifted to Mayo Clinic after NE Iowa hit-and-run crash

Latest News

MnDOT
MnDOT launches wireless alerts
City of Rochester hires goats to rid invasive weeds.
City of Rochester hires goats to rid invasive weeds
Testing the Trades Extra
Critical Careers: Testing the Trades Extra
RPS announces changes to grading procedures for middle and high school students