Rochester city council approves funds to combat opioid crisis

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Funds to improve the opioid crisis in Olmsted County are on the way.

Monday evening, Rochester city council voted to authorize $640,000 in collaboration with Olmsted County’s community outreach overdose response team. This funding would add another peer recovery specialist to the program.

Olmsted County’s community response team offers training, overdose outreach, pathways to treatment, awareness and community partners.

KTTC dug deeper into the toll fentanyl and opioid use is taking on the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is trying to draw more attention to fentanyl use. Monday was declared as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin. In 2022, the DEA seized more than 50 million pills containing fentanyl and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. This is enough to kill 387 million people.

According to the CDC, more than 110,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and poisoning in 2022. About 70 percent of those involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

