Ripe for the picking at Sekapp Orchard

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sekapp Orchard allows guests to come in and pick early season apples.

The orchard also offers other fresh produce, honey and an opportunity to pick your own flowers.

Midwest Access was on location to experience a “U-Pick” outing to choose apples right off the trees. Apple picking at local orchards is a Minnesota tradition, and despite dry weather throughout the state, this year growers are looking forward to big yields.

If you would like to visit Sekapp Orchard they are located at 3415 Collegeville Rd. E., in Rochester.

If you would like to get information of other farms in Minnesota, you can click here.

