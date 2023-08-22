Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of athlete after deadly crash
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
Rochester police asking for help identifying man who kicked in grocery store window
OCSO
Rochester man arrested after pursuit through Gold Rush Days event
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Mayo Clinic now charging for eligible patient-initiated message exchanges
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife
Byron man arrested after assaulting woman with knife

Latest News

This booking photo shows Devyn Michaels, 45, who is accused of killing her boyfriend.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend, leaving headless body for his mother to find
Gladiolus Days are back now through Aug. 27th
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Tubers undeterred by shallow waters on the Root River
Tubers undeterred by shallow waters on the Root River
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom.
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom