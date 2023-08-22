Plans for bridge connecting Rochester’s 6th Street in motion

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Plans for a bridge connecting Rochester’s 6th Street across the Zumbro River are in motion.

Monday evening, Rochester city council authorized a contract with Bolton and Menk to design and engineer the 6th Street Bridge project.

This bridge would improve options and response times for first responders, provide a safer connection to the Zumbro River and downtown, and improves service options for Rochester Public Transit.

Council member Kelly Kirkpatrick reports she has heard concerns and push back from residents in the area about the extra pollution and traffic a bridge would generate.

“It’s sixth street bridge, it’s sixth street neighborhood safety improvements and riverfront connectivity so let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is more than just a bridge this is taking a project right now there is one controlled intersection, creating seven or eight controlled intersections in a neighborhood, by a school, in an area that is set for redevelopment,” deputy city administrator Cindy Steinhauser said.

There is not a set date on when construction for a bridge connecting 6th Street would begin.

