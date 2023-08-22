New coffee shop opening in Lanesboro

By Matt Rineer
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lanesboro, Minn. (KTTC) – For any coffee enthusiasts, you might want to make a stop in Lanesboro MN.

A new coffee shop is opening its doors to locals and non-locals alike, as Paddle On Coffee and Maker Emporium joins a growing list of coffee joints in the city.

Customers can enjoy a variety of cold and hot brews as well as several non-coffee beverages and snacks.

The new establishment has already received positive feedback form the community, and for Co-Owners Ryan and Allie Palmer, they hope the business grows not just as a coffee stop, but as a hub to help grow the connection between Lanesboro’s residents and visitors.

“Everybody knows that when you sit down with someone for a shared cup of coffee and a good conversation. Where we imagine book clubs meeting here and groups meeting and planning and dreaming about their future here. So, a place that both is for the community and is for the extended community of the people that come and visit Lanesboro every summer.”

Co-Owner of Paddle on Coffee and Maker Emporium Allie Palmer

The shop is located in the downtown area of Lanesboro MN for anyone interested in stopping by.

