New coffee shop opening in Lanesboro

Lanesboro, Minn. (KTTC) – For any coffee enthusiasts, you might want to make a stop in Lanesboro MN.

A new coffee shop is opening its doors to locals and non-locals alike, as Paddle On Coffee and Maker Emporium joins a growing list of coffee joints in the city.

Customers can enjoy a variety of cold and hot brews as well as several non-coffee beverages and snacks.

The new establishment has already received positive feedback form the community, and for Co-Owners Ryan and Allie Palmer, they hope the business grows not just as a coffee stop, but as a hub to help grow the connection between Lanesboro’s residents and visitors.

“Everybody knows that when you sit down with someone for a shared cup of coffee and a good conversation. Where we imagine book clubs meeting here and groups meeting and planning and dreaming about their future here. So, a place that both is for the community and is for the extended community of the people that come and visit Lanesboro every summer.”

The shop is located in the downtown area of Lanesboro MN for anyone interested in stopping by.

