MnDOT launches wireless alerts

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is now using wireless emergency alerts for crashes and other weather events.

The state agency said the alerts will be sent to warn of major crashes on Minnesota roadways. It will function like an amber alert and will be sent only when highway closures of more than four hours are expected for weather of a major crash.

The alert will target motorists within a one-million band of the impacted highway or interstate.

“We’ve all been stuck in things and not knowing what is going on, then we pass through, and it’s all cleared out. It will be helpful information and we’re hoping that it catches people as they are going there and that’s one thing we lacked with a lot of our tools,” MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty said.

MnDOT projects someone will only receive one to two text alerts per year.

